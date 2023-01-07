Sheriff investigating after man, woman found dead in Avon house

A family member claimed they were unable to reach anyone at the residence, and a loved had not reported to work in several days.

AVON, Ind. — Hendricks County authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a house in Avon Saturday morning.

The coroner has not shared their identities.

Deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office were called to perform a welfare check at a house in the 10200 block of County Road 100 South, just west of Reagan Parkway. A family member claimed they were unable to reach anyone at the residence, and a loved had not reported to work in several days.

It was near 9:15 a.m. when a family member accompanied the deputies into the house and located the bodies. Deputies contacted investigators and obtained a search warrant.

The sheriff said both the man and woman are believed to be the residents of the home.