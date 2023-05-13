Sheriff investigates triple shooting with 1 dead near Daleville

Friday's shooting left a woman dead and two men wounded south of Daleville.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting that left a woman dead and two men wounded Friday night south of Daleville.

Authorities have not shared the names of those shot.

Deputies were alerted to the shootings shortly after 7:40 p.m. when a man drove himself to a Daleville business and said he had been shot. He was bleeding from his head and gave an address in the 11000 block of Corner Road between Daleville and Middletown where he said two additional people were believed to be shot.

The man was taken from Daleville to IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie before he was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Deputies located another man and a woman lying on a porch at the Corner Road address with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while the man was taken to Muncie for treatment. He was listed in critical condition Saturday morning at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital, according to a sheriff's update.



Witnesses have led investigators to believe all parties involved in the shooting are accounted for, and no persons of interest are still at large, however, neither of the men had been arrested or named as suspects in the shootings by early Saturday afternoon.



Investigators are still collecting evidence at multiple scenes and interviewing more potential witnesses, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.