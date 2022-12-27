Sheriff: Inmate attacked Parke County jail officer

A 60-year-old Rockville resident is accused of striking and holding an officer December 17.

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Police in Parke County are investigating after a correctional officer was attacked by a jail detainee.

It happened Dec. 17 at the Parke County Jail.

In a report, the sheriff's department said an officer doing routine checks was struck by 60-year-old inmate Michael Rozsa of Rockville, who then is alleged to have attempted to choke the officer and "held the officer in the cell for a period of time."

The report said a physical altercation ensued, after which the officer was able to subdue Rozsa and exit the cell.

No serious injuries resulted.

Online court records indicate Rozsa had an initial court hearing Tuesday. A not guilty plea was entered and a pretrial conference was scheduled for March 2, 2023.