SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in Shelby County Sunday.

The body was found in the 2900 block of Old Franklin Road in Shelbyville, according to Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch.

The sheriff's department received a call reporting the body being found Sunday afternoon.