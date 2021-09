Police said Amber Skylar Rasdall is a person of interest in an early morning stabbing.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Shelbyville police are looking for a woman they said is a person of interest in an early morning stabbing.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Taylor Street around 7 a.m. Thursday on a report of multiple people stabbed.

Officers found two people needing medical attention for stab wounds.

Police said Amber Skylar Rasdall is considered a person of interest and should be considered armed and dangerous.