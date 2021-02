Robert Antonio Lesure, II was seen by officers driving the wrong way on the interstate Oct. 30, 2020.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a man wanted in deadly wrong way crash.

Robert Antonio Lesure, II was seen by officers driving the wrong way on the interstate Oct. 30, 2020. He was then allegedly involved in a deadly head on crash.