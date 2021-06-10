Teen killed in Sullivan Co. shooting

CARLISLE, Ind. — State Police detectives are investigating the deadly overnight shooting of a Shelburn teen during a disturbance in Carlisle.
The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Mezmariah L. Wilson, 15.
Sullivan County dispatch received a 911 call just after midnight Thursday reporting multiple gunshots fired at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood in Carlisle.
The preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police detectives indicates there was a large gathering of two separate groups at that intersection, and police believe that an altercation was going to occur. That's when one person pulled out a handgun and shot in the direction of the opposing group, hitting Wilson.
When officers arrived, they found Wilson with a gunshot wound to the upper body and provided first aid before medics arrived and took him to a hospital in Sullivan. Wilson was later airlifted to another hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.
Police have not shared any information about a shooting suspect, but believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
Multiple police agencies from Sullivan and Knox counties are assisting in the investigation, according to State Police.