Teen killed in Sullivan Co. shooting

CARLISLE, Ind. — State Police detectives are investigating the deadly overnight shooting of a Shelburn teen during a disturbance in Carlisle.

The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Mezmariah L. Wilson, 15.

Sullivan County dispatch received a 911 call just after midnight Thursday reporting multiple gunshots fired at the intersection of Lewis and Ledgerwood in Carlisle.

The preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police detectives indicates there was a large gathering of two separate groups at that intersection, and police believe that an altercation was going to occur. That's when one person pulled out a handgun and shot in the direction of the opposing group, hitting Wilson.

When officers arrived, they found Wilson with a gunshot wound to the upper body and provided first aid before medics arrived and took him to a hospital in Sullivan. Wilson was later airlifted to another hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.

Police have not shared any information about a shooting suspect, but believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.