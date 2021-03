Edi had been with the department for three years and assisted officers on 500 occasions. He also helped contribute to more than 160 arrests.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department announced Wednesday that K-9 Edi will be retiring from the force.

Edi had been with the department for three years and assisted officers on 500 occasions. He also helped contribute to more than 160 arrests.

Edi will spend his retirement with his handler and his handler's family.