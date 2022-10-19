4 arrested in string of Seymour truck tire, box truck thefts

The four people arrested are all from Maywood, Illinois.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour Police Department investigation into a string of thefts of truck tires and a box truck led to the arrests of four Illinois men.

It began July 11 when someone stole more than $70,000 worth of semi-truck tires from the Best One Kentuckiana, located at 1000 S. Commerce Drive in Seymour. While investigating, officers learned a rental box truck from Ryder in Austin, Indiana, had been stolen and was used in the theft of the tires.

A little over a month later, on Aug. 14, officers were called to Kirk’s National Lease, located at 1001 S. Commerce Drive, for a stolen box truck. While looking at surveillance video, officers noticed the people who stole the truck might have also broken into Pomp's Tire at 965 Commerce Drive.

When officers went to Pomp's Tire, they found more than $10,000 worth of semi-truck tires were stolen.

As police investigated, they identified four suspects in the Best One Kentuckiana thefts: Christopher Edmond Sr., 54; Willie C. Murphy, 56; Nathaniel Murphy, 69; and Randell Murphy, 72; all of Maywood, Illinois.

Police said they also identified both Murphys as being involved in the burglary and theft of the box truck from Kirk’s National Lease, as well as the burglary and theft of the semi-truck tires from Pomp’s Tire.

An arrest warrant was issued for the four suspects on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.