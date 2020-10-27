Sex offender restrictions set for Halloween night

Parole officers will also be making unannounced visits to sex offenders homes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Correction will be partnering with local police agencies on Halloween to keep sex offenders away from kids.

Paroled sex offenders in each of the state’s ten parole districts will be required to follow special curfews and restrictions during each community’s scheduled trick-or-treat hours. Sex offenders will be required to attend a mandatory meeting, turn in safety plans for the evening, or remain home and not pass out candy.

Offenders staying at home will not be allowed to display Halloween decorations and to keep outside lights turned off. Parole officers will also be making unannounced visits to sex offenders homes.

“Our goal is simple; to keep Halloween safe for families and young children”, said Troy Keith, the Director of Parole Services for the Dept. of Correction. “Combining our resources with city and county law enforcement is a force multiplier that enhances safety for all.”