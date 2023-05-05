Several students become ill after eating edibles at Mt. Vernon Middle School

Police said the incident happened Friday around 3 p.m.

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Several students sought medical treatment Friday after eating gummies at Mt. Vernon Middle School.

Police said the gummies were provided by another student. Eleven students in total ate the edibles.

All of the students were either checked out and went home with their parents or were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

A spokesperson for Mt. Vernon Schools said they were aware of the situation and would release a statement shortly.

Medics described the illnesses as mild.