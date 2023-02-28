IMPD trying to identify serial vandalism suspect in Broad Ripple

Police said they were called to the Broad Ripple area on Feb. 16 on multiple vandalism reports totaling $10,000 in damage.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying a serial vandalism suspect.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect. He is believed to have caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Police said they were called to the Broad Ripple area on Feb. 16 on multiple vandalism reports. Investigators were able to find surveillance video that showed a man believed to be behind the damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vandalism should contact Det. Lt. Michael Croddy at the IMPD North District Detective Office at 317-327-6142 or email him at Michael.Croddy@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.