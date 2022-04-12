Woman sentenced in deadly shooting of boyfriend, his 3-month-old nephew

Court documents say Ivory Smith shot and killed her boyfriend and accidentally killed his 3-month-old nephew on the near north side of Indianapolis in 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally shooting a 3-month-old child and her boyfriend on the near north side of Indianapolis in August of 2019.

Ivory Smith was sentenced Monday to a total of 32 years in prison for the charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness, which she was found guilty of in February this year.

In April of 2019, Smith shot and killed her boyfriend, 37-year-old William Wilson Jr., and his 3-month-old nephew Kahdor Wilson.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. near East 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

Officers arrived to find three people who had been shot and Smith was arrested at the scene.

She told police she and her boyfriend had been arguing about a fight they had the day before. Smith told investigators that when her boyfriend came at her, she grabbed a gun and shot him several times.

He ran from the room and she went after him, thinking he had run to his mother's room. Court documents say Smith then fired shots into the mother's room, where the mother and the baby were laying on the bed. The bullets hit the mother in the wrist and killed the baby.

She stopped firing when the gun ran out of bullets and called 911. Her boyfriend and the baby died from their injuries.