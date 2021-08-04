Woman who intentionally coughed on cancer patient in Jacksonville Pier 1 sentenced to 30 days in jail

Debra Hunter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in June of 2020 after the victim recorded Hunter deliberately coughing on her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The woman who went viral after coughing on a fellow customer at a Jacksonville Pier 1 has been sentenced to 30 days in Duval County Jail with credit for one day previously served.

In addition, the judge ordered Debra Hunter to six months probation and said she must participate in a mental health evaluation along with anger management.

Hunter was also given a $500 fine.

Background:

The woman who went viral after coughing on a fellow customer at a Jacksonville Pier 1 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to learn her sentence Thursday.

Debra Hunter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in June of 2020 after the victim recorded Hunter deliberately coughing on her after a squabble with employees inside the Town Center store.

During Thursday's sentencing hearing, the defense is expected to call on several different witnesses to testify on Hunter's behalf. The state attorney is also expected to read a prepared statement from the victim, a cancer survivor.

The hearing follows more than seven months of court hearings and three plea deal attempts, which were all struck down. Last month, the sentencing process began with Hunter's neighbor testifying about her good character and the remorse she feels about that day.

"I'm asking you Judge [James] Ruth that in the moment you go about serving justice to Debra, please try to empathize with how difficult it must be for her to attempt to move forward each new day through the relentless court of public opinion that will neither forgive or forget," the neighbor said.

Hunter faces up to 60 days in jail and a fine of $500.

First Coast News also obtained new documents that include letters from witnesses and Hunter, including one she wrote to the victim, along with two-dozen pages of threats and profane insults, among the thousands the Nassau County woman said she received as the video of her assault went viral.