The driver, Srdan Bezharevic, was checked out at a local hospital and then taken to the Lake County Jail.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a semi driver after a crash on I-65 in Lake County.

Just after passing the Crown Point exit, heading south, the truck went off the road and rolled onto its side.

The trailer broke open, spilling 40,000 pounds of U.S. mail.

