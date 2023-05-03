Second suspect sentenced in Beech Grove teen's killing in 2019

German Parra was sentenced in the death of 16-year-old Xavier Weir.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Isaiha Funez will spend the next decade in prison for his part in the killing of a Beech Grove teenager in 2019.

According to court records, Funez took a plea agreement. He was sentenced to 15 years for a charge of robbery resulting in death, but given four years credit for time served.

Xavier Weir, a former Scecina Memorial High School student, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Grovewood Drive. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

German Parra, a former U.S. Army military police sergeant, was sentenced to 25 years in March. With credit for time he's been in jail and part of the sentence the judge suspended, Parra will actually see his time in prison reduced to just over 14 years.