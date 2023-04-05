Second arrest made in deadly I-70 shooting

Police have made another arrest in the shooting death of a man on Interstate 70 in March.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a man on Interstate 70 back in March.

Court documents show police used surveillance video from a strip club on West 16th Street and a well-known bakery to make the arrest.

Last month, police arrested 24-year-old Julius Willis, charging him with murder and attempted murder in the shooting, which killed 30-year-old Anthony Shelman Jr. and wounded another man. The victims were found wounded in a car after a crash near East 21st Street and Emerson Avenue.

Now, court records show investigators believe a second man, Marvin Golden Jr., was also involved the night Shelman was shot and killed on I-70.

Police say earlier in the evening, Shelman and a friend spent some time at the Sunset Strip nightclub on West 16th Street. Video surveillance showed Willis and Golden were there at the same time.

According to investigators, video from the club and from outside Long's Bakery showed both suspects followed Shelman and his friend after they left the club.

According to court documents, Willis was in a silver Impala, while Golden drove a black Buick.

Surveillance video showed both cars following Shelman and his friend, who were in Shelman's Nissan, after they pulled away from outside the bakery.

Both cars are spotted on video later, speeding away from East 20th Street and Emerson Avenue. That's where police say Shelman crashed his car after he was shot in the chest while driving on I-70.

His passenger, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the hand.

Court records show Shelman tried to get off the highway and get to a hospital for help, but never made it, instead crashing into a light pole and flipping the car.

The documents also show that last month investigators searched Willis' apartment and found a 9mm handgun hidden in his next door neighbor's attic. That gun matched a bullet found in the car Willis was driving that night.

But an autopsy showed Shelman died from a bullet fired from a different caliber gun.

The probable cause affidavit from the arrest indicates police have video showing Golden and Willis cleaning out Golden's Buick after the shooting and throwing something out of the car.

Police say when they searched Golden's apartment, they found a .40-caliber Glock.