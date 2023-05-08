Search underway for Anderson man accused of neglect in 6-year-old's 2017 death

Nathaniel Leon Jordan failed to appear for his scheduled court date in Delaware County May 4.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County authorities are looking for an Anderson man who failed to appear in court Thursday, May 4 while facing charges for his role in the death of a 6-year-old girl in Muncie in 2017.

Court documents say Nathaniel Leon Jordan, 32, was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death when he punched his then-girlfriend Jessica Skeens as she was driving a van along the Muncie bypass in 2017, causing a rollover crash.

Skeens' daughter, 6-year-old Taelyn Woodson, was killed in the crash, and Skeens, who was driving drunk, was sentenced to 41 years in prison in 2019 for her role in the girl's death.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Jessica Skeens' trial in the death of her 6-year-old daughter.)

Skeens' other three children were also in the van at the time of the crash, and Jordan faces three neglect charges for them, as well as battery and other charges.

Court records show he posted a $60,000 bond on Aug. 16, 2017, in his case and has appeared in-person with a handful of different public defenders assigned to his case since then.

The judge ordered Reliable Bail Bonds to produce the defendant or forfeit bond on May 4 when Jordan failed to appear for his pretrial hearing and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jordan's final pretrial conference is now set for June 1, with his jury trial scheduled to begin June 5 — a trial that has been rescheduled 12 times since 2020 for various reasons.