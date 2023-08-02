Search for accused Johnson County scammer hits another state

Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.

WHITELAND, Ind. — The search for a Johnson County scammer, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his customers, has hit the road to another state.

Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.

In hindsight, the name of the car restoration shop should have been a dead giveaway: JB Bugs Trick Truck 'N Rod of Indy.

Tricks, detectives say, were the sinister backbone of this business. They say owner John Bragg took a lot of people for a ride.

"This guy would be number one on our list of scammers," said Johnson County Sheriff's Det. Damian Katt.

Investigators say the 45-year-old Bragg, who was also known as John Goode and JB Goode, has fraud convictions in Florida, committed crimes in Indiana and is currently allegedly running scams in West Virginia.

In Johnson County, he's accused of scamming at least 30 people out of $300,000 in high-end restoration jobs.

"Looked like he did great work, talked a great game and just... never followed through," said former customer Bryan Ferry.

Ferry lost $7,500 on what was supposed to be the restoration of his beloved VW bus. It's bodywork he paid for that never got done.

"I got that bus in college, so '92 or '93. Traveled the country," Ferry said. "Lot of memories in that bus. He just kept texting and promising and that's probably why he was able to string me along because there was no progress."

The final lie came, he said, the day it was supposed to be done.

"I get there a little early and the building's all locked up. There's eviction notices," Ferry said. "I found out later that two weeks prior to that, he left town and he was still texting me that day."

Ferry's not alone. The owner of another VW bus is out $14,000. Some Hoosiers, even more.

People from out of state, detectives say, were scammed at the Whiteland restoration shop, too.

"He just keeps doing it," Ferry said. "I don't know how he can keep moving on and, you know, leaving a trail of broken hearts, you know."

"When you have this many victims, you just want to hold somebody accountable," Katt said.

Johnson County detectives have been after this guy since summer.

When they learned he's now two states away and people are out thousands of dollars again?

They physically went to West Virginia.

The tip was good, they say, but it appears Bragg's family in that area is helping him hide out.

Bragg, on the phone in December, claimed he'd turn himself in. But it didn't happen.

The manhunt continues.

"This guy is going to continue to do this until we stop him," Katt said.

Police are determined to find Bragg and they're convinced karma and the law will catch up with him soon.