Former Zionsville firefighter charged with sex crimes with a child

ZIONSVILLE, Ind — A now-former firefighter with the Zionsville Fire Department is facing multiple charges for sexual misconduct with a minor.
On Monday, prosecutors charged Scott Mamaril with five counts of child seduction, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and one count of disseminating harmful material to a minor.
Zionsville Public Information Officer Amanda Vela confirmed Mamaril was no longer employed by the town, and said the department was cooperating with police in the investigation.
According to court documents, Mamaril is scheduled to make his initial appearance in a Hamilton County court on Sept. 28.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
