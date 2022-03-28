SCAM ALERT: People posing as Greenwood police officers in phone calls, demanding money

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police and Johnson County Sheriff's departments are warning residents about several reports of a telephone scam of people posing as officers and demanding money.
According to police, scammers are calling and leaving voice messages, identifying themselves as a member of the Greenwood Police Department.
When the person calls back, they get a voice message that says they are calling a member of the Greenwood Police Department and to leave their name and a call back number.
Then, the scammer calls back, posing as a member of the Greenwood Police Department, and tells the caller they have an arrest warrant out on them, and they must pay a certain amount of money or they will be arrested.
Both departments said they will never call a resident and ask them for money, confirming these calls are a scam.
Anyone who receives these phone calls should immediately hang up and call the non-emergency number at 317-346-6336.
