GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. — A Garrard County man could spend 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Savannah Spurlock.

A source close to the case told WHAS11 that David Sparks pleaded guilty to acting alone in her murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Spurlock, a mother from Richmond, disappeared in January of 2019. She was last seen alive on surveillance video leaving a bar in Lexington with three men.

Six months later, Spurlock's remains were found at a property in Garrard County which is owned by Sparks' family.

Sparks was arrested for Spurlock's murder and later indicted by a grand jury. In September 2019, he pleaded not guilty.

Sparks is not eligible for the death penalty.

Case Timeline:

January 4, 2019: Savannah Spurlock is last seen alive on video surveillance cameras. She was walking with three men out of a Lexington bar.

January 9, 2019: Police identify and question the three men last seen with Spurlock. One of them was David Sparks.

January 22, 2019: Police serve search warrant at home in Garrard County. The property is owned by Sparks' family.

February-April, 2019: Volunteers and police conduct series of searches for Spurlock.

June 17, 2019: Family offers new $15,000 reward in case.

July 10, 2019: Remains found during search connected to Spurlock case.

July 11, 2019: Remains identified as Savannah Spurlock during autopsy. This is the same day Sparks enters a not-guilty plea.

August 28, 2019: A Garrard County grand jury indicted David Sparks on a charge of murder in the death of Savannah Spurlock.

September 6, 2019: Sparks pleaded not guilty to murder.

November 1, 2019: 60 day continuance granted by judge in status hearing.

January 3rd, 2020: Another 60 day continuance granted by judge in status hearing.

