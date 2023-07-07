Man who murdered his uncle on Indy's north side sentenced to 55 years

Robert Dillinger was convicted of the 2021 murder of his uncle, Russell Peed, in May.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the sentencing of a man in the 2021 murder of his uncle on the north side of Indianapolis.

A judge sentenced Robert Dillinger to 55 years in prison for the murder of his 72-year-old uncle, Russell Peed.

In the evening of Jan. 2, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of North Alabama Street, near North Delaware Street, on reports of a person shot.

Police arrived and found Peed dead after being shot multiple times.

Peed's wife told authorities that Dillinger is the one who shot Peed.

At the time of the shooting, Peed, his wife and Dillinger were the only ones in the house, according to IMPD.

She explained that she was upstairs when she heard two gunshots. As she came downstairs, she witnessed Dillinger fleeing the scene, and Peed had been shot sitting in his chair, according to police.

In May, a jury found Dillinger guilty of murder after a two-day trial.