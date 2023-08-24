Road rage incident ends with shot fired in parking lot of Avon Lowe's

Avon police detained two men following the incident.

AVON, Ind. — A road rage incident ended with a shot fired near the Lowe's store in Avon Thursday morning.

According to Avon police, two men were involved in the incident on Dan Jones Road, which ended in the parking lot of the Lowe's in the 7800 block of East U.S. 36. The men got into a fight, and police said both men had bruises and were bleeding.

One of the men, who had been driving a pickup truck, then pulled a gun and fired one shot, which was stuck in the parking lot, according to police. It was unclear if the shot had been intended to hit the other man.

