Richmond Police looking for SUV involved in Sunday shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot on North B Street Sunday afternoon.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city's near east side that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital.

Skyler A. Goodwin was shot in the leg and taken to Reid Health in Richmond. Goodwin’s injury was believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for a black Jeep Cherokee seen driving east near 1300 North B Street, near North 13th Street, just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The gunshots may have come from that SUV as it drove past Goodwin.

Police have not shared any suspect information in the shooting, but said the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone who recognizes the Jeep Cherokee in the picture or has information about this incident should call Richmond Police at 765-983-7247.