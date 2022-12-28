x
Richmond PD asks for public's help locating November homicide suspect

Erica Petry should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees her should not approach, police said.
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a homicide that happened last month.

Erica Petry was identified by detectives as a suspect in a November homicide. 

Petry is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

She should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees her should not approach, police said in a statement.

Additional details on the November homicide were not immediately provided by police.

Anyone with information on Petry is asked to contact the Richmond Police Detective Division at 765-983-7256 or visit this link to send an email with information. Tips can remain anonymous.

Credit: Richmond Police Department
Erica Petry

