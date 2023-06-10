Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at Greenfield Walmart

Greenfield police detectives received multiple tips that someone exposed their genitals to people at Walmart on Sept. 23.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man from Richmond, Indiana, has been charged with a felony for public indecency after he allegedly exposed himself to people at a Walmart in Greenfield.

Greenfield police detectives received multiple tips that someone exposed their genitals to people at Walmart on Sept. 23.

Community members sent in tips through Greenfield's new anonymous tip platform, tip411, which led to the identification of a suspect.

Detectives arrested 61-year-old Charles G. Moore on Oct. 4 and took him to the Hancock County Jail.

According to online court records, Moore made his initial court appearance via video from the jail and pleaded not guilty.

A judge set Moore's bond at $2,000 cash. However, the court learned Moore was on probation or parole, so Moore was placed on a 15-day hold.

The judge determined Moore can post bond after 15 days, upon the filing of a petition to revoke probation or if the court is notified that no violation will be filed — whichever comes first.