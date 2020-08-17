x
Richmond man arrested in trailer park shooting

Harrison eluded a manhunt after Thursday's shooting but was picked up Sunday after a traffic stop.
Credit: Wayne Co. Sheriff
Joshua Harrison

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a Richmond man Sunday for his involvement in a shooting at a trailer park last week.

According to a release by the sheriff's office, Joshua Harrison was identified by witnesses as the shooter on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the Garden City Trailer Court on U.S. 27 north of Richmond.

The witnesses said Harrison shot a man, and ran into a wooded area east of the trailer park. The victim, who was not identified by authorities, sustained a superficial wound, according to the Palladium Item.

Harrison was able to evade a manhunt on Thursday after the shooting, but turned up Sunday in Richmond and was arrested during a traffic stop on South 7th Street.

Harrison faces three charges:

  • Criminal Recklessness - Level 6 Felony
  • Battery - Level 5 Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana - B Misdemeanor
Wayne County Sheriff's Department
No court date has been set in Wayne County.

