Richmond man arrested in trailer park shooting

Harrison eluded a manhunt after Thursday's shooting but was picked up Sunday after a traffic stop.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a Richmond man Sunday for his involvement in a shooting at a trailer park last week.

According to a release by the sheriff's office, Joshua Harrison was identified by witnesses as the shooter on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the Garden City Trailer Court on U.S. 27 north of Richmond.

The witnesses said Harrison shot a man, and ran into a wooded area east of the trailer park. The victim, who was not identified by authorities, sustained a superficial wound, according to the Palladium Item.

Harrison was able to evade a manhunt on Thursday after the shooting, but turned up Sunday in Richmond and was arrested during a traffic stop on South 7th Street.

Harrison faces three charges:

Criminal Recklessness - Level 6 Felony

Battery - Level 5 Felony

Possession of Marijuana - B Misdemeanor

