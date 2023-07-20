Richmond man killed in Thursday morning shooting

Witnesses told police two men dressed in black were shooting guns on North 34th Street around 8 a.m. A 32-year-old man was killed.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond are investigating a report of a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North 34th Street shortly after 8 a.m. after receiving a call that two men wearing all black were shooting guns in the area. Police were also told there was a body in the parking lot at the location.

The alleged suspects reportedly left the scene in a four-door black or dark blue car with chrome-colored wheels before police arrived.

When officers got to the scene, they found 32-year-old Robert Anthony Hill, who had been shot multiple times. Fire department medics confirmed Hill was deceased.

Investigators found bullets had struck multiple buildings and a vehicle in the area. No one else was injured, police said.