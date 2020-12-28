Reward offered in cell phone store robbery caught on camera

They got away with some cash, the employee's phone and a customer's phone and wallet.

INDIANAPOLIS — The operators of a Boost Mobile store in Indianapolis are offering a reward for information helping catch the robbers that hit the store on Sunday.

Ali Mohammed, a regional manager, tells 13News the robbers came into the store at E. 21st Street and North Franklin Road around 5:40 p.m. and asked about iPhone 12 pricing.

In the video, you can see the man standing at the counter as the woman kept watch at the door. They both then pull guns and rob the clerk and a customer.

