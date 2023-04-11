Indianapolis resident sentenced following 3rd conviction of child pornography

Jasmine Marshall was previously convicted on possession of child pornography in 2011 and 2014.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis resident to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

This is the third time 41-year-old Jasmine Marshall, who previously identified as Wesley Marshall, has been convicted of child pornography.

According to court documents, Marshall was previously convicted for possession of child pornography in Hamilton County in 2011. Marshall was then sentenced to three years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

In 2014, Marshall was again convicted for possession of child pornography, which led to a sentencing of 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Marshall, who has been registered as a sex offender since December 2011, was released from prison on Oct. 29, 2021.

Less than a year later on Aug. 25, 2022, IMPD task force officers, Marion County probation officers, state parole agents and federal probation agents conducted a search of apartments of sex offenders living in Indianapolis.

Court documents say Marshall was living in a halfway house at the time of the search, in which they found a cellphone hidden in a bag on the floor of a closet.

Marshall was not allowed to have a computer or internet-enabled device that didn't comply with the U.S. Parole & Probation office's Computer Restriction and Monitoring Program.

Marshall then told officers that Marshall used the cellphone to view and download child pornography, with some of the victims as young as 9 years old.