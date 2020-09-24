Repeat Lafayette sex offender sentenced to 25 years in prison

Denny Minix, 32, was sentenced for producing child sexual abuse images of a 16 to 17 year-old girl.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The FBI announced Thursday that Denny Minix, 32, of Lafayette, Indiana, was sentenced for producing child sexual abuse images of a 16 to 17 year-old girl. Minix got 25 years in prison and then a lifetime of supervised release.

Minix’s sentence was increased because of a 2010 conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material. He served eight years in prison for that and was under supervised release when the latest crimes happened.

Almost immediately after being released from prison, Minix posed as a gay woman on social media platforms and offered to and did distribute images of minors being sexually abused and exploited. An investigation found Minix had more than 6,300 images and videos, some of which he had made himself while engaging in sexual acts with the 16 to 17 year-old victim.

“Not long after being released from prison on his first child pornography offense, Minix found it impossible to resist committing other, more serious child exploitation offenses. My office is committed to prosecuting repeat sex offenders like Mr. Minix to the fullest extent of the law,” said United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II. “This case also serves as a good reminder to parents to please monitor the websites your children are visiting, and the people with whom they are communicating online.”