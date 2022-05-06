Remains found in Illinois identified as missing Indianapolis woman

The remains of 20-year-old Keriaye Winfrey were found in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on March 21, 2022.

MT VERNON, Ill. — Police in Illinois confirmed remains of a woman found in a wooded area in March are those of an Indianapolis woman.

Investigators had a possible lead on the identity of the remains the day they were found and DNA from the victim was compared to that of potential family members. Police confirmed this week that Winfrey was the victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is still investigating the cause and manner of Winfrey's death, which also remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Captain Wallace at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-244-8004 or Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS.