Recovery fund established for IMPD officer shot in Fountain Square

Officer Thomas Mangan faces a long recovery after getting shot in the neck during a traffic stop.

INDIANAPOLIS — A fund has been set up to help an IMPD officer who was severely injured in the line of duty in early March.

On Friday, March 11, 2022, Officer Thomas Mangan walked out of the hospital after getting shot in the neck during a traffic stop in Fountain Square.

Now the Central Indiana Police Foundation is collecting donations for him as he continues to recover at home.

You can donate to his recovery fund at the organization's website.

Or checks can be mailed to: