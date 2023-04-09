Records for suspect in woman's Indy murder say she was running, screaming for help moments before shooting

Police say they used license plate readers to identify a suspect vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the 200 block of North Rural Street on Indy's near east side Tuesday, there were no signs left showing that a woman lost her life here last week. Only neighbors who heard the gunfire and saw the police lights that followed. Neighbors who are still afraid to talk about what they saw: 27-year-old Emily Lee Anna Willis lying on a sidewalk.

According to arrest records, two kids playing basketball nearby saw a car pull into a nearby church parking lot. The children told police two people inside the car were trying to talk to a woman who was walking away from them.

They heard the woman yell, "Leave me alone!" and then saw her start running down the street, screaming for help.

Moments later, those same kids say they watched a passenger in the car open fire, shooting the woman at least 20 times.

The arrest records also show right before she was shot, Willis was trying get in touch with two friends on Facebook Messenger, telling them two men were trying to get her into their car and that she needed someone to come get her at a library on Washington Street.

According to those court records, police investigating Willis's murder pulled surveillance video from several businesses along Washington Street. Video from the library shows the victim trying to run away from two people in a gray Honda that was chasing her.

Days after Willis's murder, IMPD says it tracked down the suspect, using license plate readers to identify the vehicle he was in that night.

Police also learned that Willis was involved in some sort of disturbance before she was killed.