Randolph County marijuana grow operation busted

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested after the Randolph County Sheriff's Department found a marijuana grow operation.

Workers at a solar farm being built in the area of 650 South and 400 West fire called police. They complained that there was a person shooting a rifle and they weren't sure if they were being targeted.

Deputies went to the home where the shots were fired from and could smell marijuana from outside. Deputies knocked, and when two people came out of the house, deputies could smell marijuana on both of them.

Deputies were not able to determine if any laws were being broken with the shots being fired, but did get a warrant to search the home after smelling marijuana. Inside the home, deputies found a marijuana grow operation.