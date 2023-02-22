Pyrotechnics 'pranks' investigated as crimes in Johnson County

Someone is driving by homes and setting off huge pyrotechnics, right in people's front yards, sometimes sparking fires.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of neighborhood pranks as potentially dangerous crimes.

Someone is driving by homes and setting off huge pyrotechnics, right in people's front yards, sometimes sparking fires. The targeted explosions have been happening for months, getting progressively worse.

Many of them have hit Courtney Worley's yard and home.

Their family bought security cameras, which have captured the last few explosions.

"They set off so many it was like a wall of smoke," Worley said, "and that explosion you saw in the video like... it was insane. I work in a high school. I know pranks. This was no prank."

“It’s above and beyond any prank that I’m used to," added her neighbor, Jim Todd. "It's scaring people."

"It sounds like a war zone. You could tell those are the things that should be in the sky not, not on the ground," Worley said of the fireworks.

“No these are big boys. They’re very loud. They’ll shake the houses," Todd said.

They are causing property damage, too.

The late-night crooks, captured on Worley's cameras, have been setting off problem pyrotechnics since last fall in the Kensington Grove neighborhood.

It happened the first time, she said, around the corner on a nearby court in October.

"They started coming twice a night and then they just started creeping closer down the street," she said, "and then it's escalated. They started adding more and more into the arsenal."

So many blasts, so close to their homes, one even torched their tree and nearly set her house on fire.

"My husband opened the door and saw the spark and in a second when he turned around, it was a wall of flames and we couldn't get out of the house," Worley said.

“We all grabbed our garden hoses to put it out," Todd said. "If we hadn’t been here that night, it could have caught the house on fire without any problems. The flames were going up really high.”

"The fire department told us we were lucky we were home -- and awake," Worley added.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating and now following up on leads.

Neighbors hope someone recognizes the white car, seen in the video, being used almost every time.

They fear if it happens again, someone will get hurt.