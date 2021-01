Police said one person suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a machete Friday morning.

FILLMORE, Ind. — One person suffered serious injuries after being attacked with a machete in Fillmore Friday morning.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said two individuals were involved in a fight and one of them sustained serious injuries.

Police are currently looking for a blue or green Toyota Sienna with a Florida license plate.

Police said the vehicle is being driven by a 39-year-old man.