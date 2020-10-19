Putnam Co. mother, daughter arrested after police pursuit

Police followed a Putnam Co. teen on a long chase, then arrested her and her mother in their driveway.

FILLMORE, Ind. — A Putnam County mother and daughter were jailed over the weekend after a pursuit led to a confrontation and scuffle in the women's driveway on Friday.

It started when a Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a Ford Fusion passenger car with a truck license plate and attempted to stop the vehicle. The woman driving, later identified as Jade Ward, 19, of Fillmore, did not stop and instead drove away through nearly 14 miles of county roads around the Fillmore area, according to the sheriff's office.

After approximately 15 minutes, the car pulled into a driveway and the Ward's mother, Tonya Boggs, came out of the home and tried to keep two deputies from taking Ward into custody.

Police said that while they were handcuffing Ward, Boggs continued to interfere, kicking one of the deputies.

After a short scuffle, both women were handcuffed and taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Further investigation found Ward did not have a driver's license, and the truck plate was invalid.

Ward was arrested on Felony Resisting Law Enforcement and Criminal Recklessness, reckless driving and driving without a license. She also committed eight traffic violations during the pursuit.



Boggs was arrested for Felony Battery on a Police Officer, Felony Resisting Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct.

The prosecutor has not filed formal charges. Boggs was still in custoday Monday morning when 13News contacted the Putnam County Jail. Ward had already bonded out.