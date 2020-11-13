Putnam Co. authorities search for 4 men who evaded ICE after traffic stop

The men were last seen near a rock quarry off Interstate 70 near Cloverdale.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Immigration authorities have detained seven people after a traffic stop along Interstate 70 near Cloverdale Thursday afternoon. But four other men ran away and are still at large, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy stopped the Infinity SUV with Arizona plates for following too closely, and found the driver and 10 others in the SUV were not licensed to drive and were undocumented immigrants. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted, but before federal authorities arrived, five men ran from the scene toward the area of a quarry north of I-70.

A search by Putnam County, Cloverdale and State Police located one of the men, who fled in the quarry.