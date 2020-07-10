Puppy snatched from Indianapolis yard back home safe

Security video posted to Facebook helped find "Jasper," who was being sold by the couple who took him on the same social media site.

INDIANAPOLIS — A puppy was snatched from a fenced-in front yard in Indianapolis Tuesday, but home security video and the power of social media brought the dog home safely a day later.

Tuesday afternoon around 1:00, a woman is seen on security video getting out of a car and walking across the street to check out two dogs in a front yard on Spann Avenue. The neighborhood is on the near east side of Indianapolis at English Avenue and Sherman Drive.

On video, the woman looked around to see if anyone was watching her. Eventually, a man waiting in the car moves to the other side of the street and backs in close. The woman opened the front gate, pulled out a three-month-old puppy named Jasper, jumped in the car, and the couple took off.

Homeowner Ryan Coy came out a few minutes later and found one of his dogs missing. His security camera showed him what happened.

"It was sickening, really,” said Coy. “I couldn't believe somebody would have the audacity to just come into somebody's yard and grab something that don't belong to them, and then try and sell it on Facebook to profit from somebody else."

The man who took the puppy posted it for sale for $500 on Facebook. But the owner also posted the home security video on the social media site. People quickly connected the two posts.

"There's definitely some benefits,” said Coy. “If you can put awareness out there - somebody knows something. The more people that know, the more chance you have to bring him home."

The owner contacted and exchanged several messages with the dog snatchers.

"Was told it was someone else's and they'd pay for it. Didn't want to do it. I am returning it,” said a message from the woman.

"I'll make sure you guys get the dog back today you have my word. Just give me a little minute and (I'm going to) get all this figured out," was a message from the man.

Coy’s other dog left behind is Benji, who is the father of Jasper.

"He didn't eat yesterday or today, and then he keeps roaming around the yard looking for him,” said Coy. “I can see he's trying to sniff him out and find his pup. Yesterday, I brought him in. He went in and looked at my room and ran around the house and then kind of just sat down and looked at me wondering where his dog was."

In just over 24 hours, a safe return was arranged through Facebook messages. The owners recovered Jasper after he was left chained up at a nearby apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.