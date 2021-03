Malik Halfacre, who was arrested for four March 13 murders, is scheduled to go to court this morning.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has scheduled an in-person press conference at 9:15 a.m. Thursday to announce an update in the March 13 quadruple homicide case on the near east side.

Malik Halfacre, who was arrested for the four murders as well as shooting his baby daughter's mother, who survived, is scheduled to go to court this morning.

