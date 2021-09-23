Muncie woman charged with false informing over claims she was battered by officer

Ruby Goodman is facing two counts of misdemeanor false informing.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor is charging a woman with false informing after she claimed she was battered by a Muncie police officer.

Goodman had claimed an officer threw her into a brick wall at the Delaware County Jail, causing her facial injuries. The officer she accused was wearing a body camera. That footage was reviewed and according to court documents, Goodman admits to the officer at the time that the injuries to her face came from her son hitting her.

The court documents say video shows Goodman being led into the jail and at no time did the officer touch her, let alone push her into a wall. Surveillance video from the jail also does not show any officer pushing or mistreating Goodman, according to court documents.

Goodman is also facing charges in a separate case for allegedly battering a public safety officer.