Pregnant woman injured after suspected street race Sunday night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they arrested two men for racing on Kessler Boulevard near I-65 Sunday night. One of those cars allegedly rear ended another car driving on Kessler with a pregnant woman inside.

The probable cause affidavit shows the third car involved crashed into the other car that was speeding and crashed into the pregnant woman's car. Police say one of the drivers, allegedly racing, told officers they were traveling 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

Court records show the pregnant woman complained of pain to her stomach, neck and back, but it did not show if she was taken to the hospital.

Police say when they responded to the crash, they recognized several persons of interest from a street takeover on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street earlier that night.

"Groups gather at Riverside Park and have a gathering. When the park closes a lot of those individuals, and others who aren’t even from the area, go over to MLK, drive around," said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. "Often times we see people on the roofs or hoods of cars, driving around. Sometimes spinning activities, reckless driving and at times we’ve seen fights and even shots fired in that area."

"I hear this is the second week in a row that they've had problems on Sundays with the cruising and the lawlessness and it is lawlessness," said Reverend Charles Harrison, president of Ten Point Coalition. "You can't just decide to park your car in the middle of the street. Four or five cars, you're parking your car in the middle of the street so no other traffic can get through."

13News spoke to a woman that lives near where the street takeover happened. She said that group gathers every week and blocks her street.