Woman accused of killing ex was recently fired due to 'incident' with him, affidavit says

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jason Schaefer, according to an arrest affidavit.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The woman accused of gunning down an ex-boyfriend who is also the father of her son had recently threatened the victim and been fired from her job at the same post office where he worked due to "an incident" between the two of them, an affidavit for arrest from Longmont Police Services (LPS) says.

The document identifies the victim as 33-year-old Jason Schaefer.

Devan Schreiner, 26, is accused of shooting him in the face as he delivered mail around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She faces first-degree murder charges.

Around that time, a resident who lives on Sicily Circle called 911 to report that a postal worker was shot in their driveway and had seen a person running southeast from the area, the affidavit says. That person was wearing a dark hoodie and a blue mask, according to the document.

Another home in the area had a camera outside that recorded four gunshots and a smaller dark vehicle traveling west on Heatherhill Street. The video also shows a person running southeast across that road.

The post master arrived at the scene of the shooting and immediately commented, "Did the baby mama do it," the affidavit says.

Two days before the shooting, the affidavit says that Schaefer filed court documents seeking to have his parenting time modified. Schreiner was supposed to be served with papers regarding that but, according to the affidavit, it's unclear if she had actually seen those documents.

Through the investigation, it was learned that she owned a black Nissan Rogue with a right front passenger hub cap missing. At 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday, a car matching that description was captured on camera driving past a home on Summerlin Court and then back Renaissance Drive, the affidavit says.

A resident reported that they saw that vehicle back into an access road to a field at the end of Renaissance Drive and Summerlin Court.

Just after 12:30 p.m. another home security camera in the area captured a person running from the area where the incident took place, according to the affidavit.

An investigator learned through an interview that Schaefer had received threats from Schreiner and that Schaefer had messages and court paperwork at his about those threats, the affidavit says.

The document also says that Schreiner had been fired from her work at the Longmont branch of the postal service about two weeks ago due to "an incident involving her and Jason." Schreiner, in turn, recently began working at the Loveland branch of the postal service.

Postal carriers are issued GPS enabled scanning devices which constantly report GPS data to USPS servers, the affidavit says. Records were reviewed for Schreiner's device and there was an "extended time" when her device was stationary, which is unusual, according to the affidavit.

Data from Schreiner's device indicates she scanned in at 10:15 a.m. and was headed out to deliver mail, the document says. The exact times the device was stationary were not indicated in the document, but at 4:31 p.m., her device was returned to its docking station at the Loveland main post office.

Schreiner lives in Fort Collins and around 5:18 p.m. she was seen walking her dog near her home. About 10 minutes later, she called LPS and spoke to a detective, she told him she would over to the department to speak with him, the affidavit says.

A short time later, Schreiner pulled into the police parking lot in her Nissan and walked into the police department wearing a blue face mask and black hoodie, the affidavit says. Her vehicle was secured as evidence.

She spoke with detectives, but most of her statement is redacted in the affidavit. It does however, indicate that she owns firearms, is familiar with guns and had shot guns in the past.

On Thursday, LPS said they had searched the home of an acquaintance of Schreiner in Loveland. They also obtained a warrant for her Fort Collins apartment and are serving that warrant.

Thursday morning, 47 postal vehicles drove the route of the victim to honor his service, according a tweet from USPS Colorado.

"The outpouring of appreciation and kindness from the community toward our employees will not be forgotten," the agency wrote in another tweet. "From our family to yours, thank you."

Authorities asked area residents to check their surveillance cameras for any video related to the shooting. Anyone who has information or video that may help the investigation is asked to call Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8501.

> Watch the full Wednesday afternoon press conference: