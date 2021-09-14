Police: Poseyville couple involved in two separate alcohol-related crashes, one with each other

When officers arrived, they said both of the Ricketts showed signs of impairment.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a Poseyville couple were involved in two separate alcohol-related crashes, one of which was with each other.

According to Indiana State Police, Donald Ricketts, 56, went across the center and hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday night.

After the crash, Ricketts called his wife to come pick him up. Police said Cheral Ricketts then hit her husband's car, which was still in the road. Both cars were totaled.

When officers arrived, they said both of the Ricketts showed signs of impairment.

Police said Cheral was nearly three times the legal limit at .22%. ISp said her husbands blood alcohol concentration was even higher at .28%.

The driver of the semi that was hit was not injured.

