Southwestern Indiana deputy shot in head, suspect also injured in exchange of gunfire

Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks is being treated at a hospital after he was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who was also injured.

NEW HARMONY, Ind. — Indiana State Police has identified a southwestern Indiana deputy who was shot in the head and seriously injured while on duty.

Several officers responded to a welfare check just before 7 p.m. on Saturday in New Harmony, Indiana, when a man allegedly started firing a weapon toward the officers.

ISP said the officers returned fire, but Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks, 41, was "shot and critically injured" during the exchange of gunfire, according to ISP.

A man inside the home, later identified by ISP as Paul D. Wiltshire, 70, of New Harmony, was also struck.

ISP provided an update Saturday night and said Hicks is currently being treated at Deaconess Midtown Hospital after he was shot in the head in the incident. Wiltshire is also being treated at the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.