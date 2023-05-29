Police: Zionsville woman fired shot at officers while with her children

Officers were chasing Lauren Cupp on foot when she pulled out a gun and fired toward police, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Zionsville woman is facing charges after she allegedly fired a shot toward police officers while walking with her children.

Officers with the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Whitestown police responded to a tip that 35-year-old Lauren Cupp was seen walking with her children in the Royal Run subdivision shortly after noon Monday. Court records show Cupp was wanted on battery and trespassing charges out of Hancock County.

Cupp was spotted by officers near the subdivision's clubhouse, but she ran off with her children as officers approached. During the foot pursuit, police say Cupp fired one shot toward the officers, while still inside the neighborhood. After firing the shot, police say Cupp left her children and ran from the area and hid.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said officers got the children to safety while others continued to pursue Cupp. Using a K-9 team from the Zionsville Police Department, officers found Cupp hiding in a wooded area, where she was taken into custody.

Cupp is being held in Boone County on preliminary charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement, as well as the charges from the previous warrant in Hancock County.

Court documents show the charges in Hancock County stem from an incident on Oct. 15, 2022.