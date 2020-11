They were driving a black 2006-2012 Ford Fusion sedan with no license plate.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is working to identify two women involved in a series of liquor thefts in Westfield and Noblesville.

Police said the women targeted CVS stores.

They were driving a black 2006-2012 Ford Fusion sedan with no license plate. A green tree air freshener was also seen hanging from the rear-view mirror.