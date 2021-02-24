Police warn of surge in catalytic converter thefts in Indiana

Thieves are targeting all makes and models, but Toyota Priuses are the most common vehicle type being targeted right now, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Indiana lawmakers looking at toughening the penalty for catalytic converter thieves.

IMPD is seeing a surge in thefts of catalytic converters from cars across the area. The thieves are targeting all makes and models, but Toyota Priuses are the most common vehicle type being targeted right now, according to IMPD.

While the price for selling a catalytic converter is no more than $300 depending on size, the repair costs are significantly higher. A typical replacement is around $1,500, but it can range anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 or more depending on the car.

Indiana lawmakers are considering tougher penalties for catalytic converter thefts. Senate Bill 167 would make catalytic converter thefts felonies, with possible prison time.

Here are some steps in preventing Catalytic Converter Thefts from IMPD:

• Park in a secure garages or well-lit areas.

• Etching a vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate ID on the converter could also help track it down if it does get stolen.

• Park close to a building entrance or to the nearest access road when parking in a public lot.

• Consider deflating the tires to vehicles parked for a long period of time to deter thieves from crawling underneath.

• Security devices such as a catalytic converter lock are available that attach to the converter, making it harder to steal.

• Having the converter welded in place also makes it more difficult to remove.

• If you have a security system on your car, calibrate it so vibration sets it off. This ensures the alarm activates if a thief tries to saw off the converter.